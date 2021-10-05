Delhi approves fund for food grains to 40L non-PDS beneficiaries

A detailed guidelines were issued by the Delhi Food and Supplies Department for the distribution of the above ration in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in May this year. It will benefit migrant workers, unorganised workers, building and construction workers, domestic helpers who do not have ration cards.

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 48.12 crore for procurement, distribution and transportation of food grains for non-PDS beneficiaries that will benefit about 40 lakh people residing in the capital.

According to an official communique, the Cabinet has decided to continue to provide free ration to this population.

Since then food grains were procured from the Food Corporation of India and are distributed to the needy people from June 5, 2021 through 282 identified distribution centres in Delhi, schools of the Education Department, all the three municipal corporations and NDMC.

The school authorities entrusted with the task of distributing ration to the beneficiaries have been provided with a login ID and password for a software link called Delhi Relief.

However, in the wake of the opening of schools in Delhi-NCR, some alternate arrangements are being made. It is estimated that around 100 distribution centres will be required. One centre per circle with the provision of 30 additional centres will be opened in areas where migrant labourers live. These additional 30 centres will be made operational as per the demand of the people.

In Delhi, under the Public Distribution System (PDS) of the National Food Security Act 2013, NFS beneficiaries in the PR and PRS categories are provided five kg of food grains every month, which includes 4 kg of wheat and 1 kg of rice. Under the AAY category, there is regular 25 kg wheat, 10 kg rice and one kg sugar per household. Under the NFS scheme, wheat is given at Rs 2 per kg, rice at Rs 3 per kg and sugar at Rs 13.50 per kg.

