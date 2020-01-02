  1. Sify.com
  4. Delhi AQI 'severe' at RK Puram, Anand Vihar, Rohini

Last Updated: Thu, Jan 02, 2020 06:38 hrs

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): The air quality of the national capital is recorded "severe" in RK Puram, Anand Vihar and Rohini on Thursday morning.
According to data provided by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Air Quality Index (AQI) is recorded at 418 (severe category) in Anand Vihar, 426 (severe) in RK Puram, and 457 (severe) in Rohini at 5 am on Thursday.


An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. (ANI)

