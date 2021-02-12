Delhi AQI in 'very poor' category due to low surface winds

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was in the 'very poor' category on Friday with a reading of 331. According to Safar India, the overall Delhi air quality is in the lower end of the very poor category as forecasted.

"Surface winds are low and they are likely to marginally improve during day time. The ventilation is likely to stay in the same range and no significant change in AQI is expected in the next couple of days," the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) India said.