Delhi Art Week kicks off on April 3

According to a statement from the organisers, it aims to bring together private and public art institutions to raise awareness, educate and focus attention on modern and contemporary art in New Delhi.

This art-focused week will witness curated shows, talks and walkthroughs from about 37 galleries and institutions in their own spaces in the city. New Delhi has been divided into four 'art zones' where one can find clusters of galleries and institutions listed in each zone. These location-based art zones are seen on an interactive map on delhiartweek.com which also has exhibition and walkthrough details for all participating art institutions.

