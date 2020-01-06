Delhi assembly elections on Feb 8, Model Code of Conduct comes into force

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on Monday with the Election Commission announcing that assembly polls in the national capital will be held in on February 8.



Briefing the reporters here, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

He said the election notification will be issued on January 12. The last date of nomination of candidates is January 21. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

He said the dates of polls were announced on January 12 in the last assembly polls.

The CEC said Delhi has 1.46 crore voters and polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations and 90,000 officials will be deployed in the election process.

The key contest in Delhi is between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress.

In 2015 assembly polls, AAP won 67 of 70 seats while the BJP could win only three. Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 to 2013, failed to get any seat. (ANI)