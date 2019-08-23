Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition suspended for session

As soon as the session started, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs O.P. Sharma, Jagdish Pradhan and Majinder Singh Sirsa, led by Gupta, created a ruckus in the House, demanding a discussion on axing of Article 370 pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.

However, Goel turned down the request saying that the Chief Minister had already congratulated the Central government over the issue and "the issue does not have anything to do with the House".

The opposition MLAs then came near the Speaker's podium and "disrupted" the House proceedings.

The Speaker first had Sirsa marshalled out of the House while the remaining three MLAs continued shouting near the Speaker's podium, following which the Speaker suspended Gupta from the House for the session. The Session of the Assembly will end on August 26.