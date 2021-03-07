Delhi Assembly likely to witness uproar over Question Hour

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri after chairing a meeting with other BJP MLAs on Sunday said the Opposition will strategically expose the AAP government during the session.

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) The first day of the Delhi Assembly Budget Session, which begins from Monday, is likely to witness some noisy scenes as the BJP-led Opposition has decided to protest against the AAP government's decision to dispense with the Question Hour proceedings.

The Opposition will target the Kejriwal government on issues like CCTV cameras, WiFi and safety and security of women in the city.

The BJP legislators will also corner the Kejriwal government for its announcement of setting up Delhi State Education Board (DSEB) just ahead of the Budget session.

Delhi Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday gave approval for setting up its own education board.

"The tall promises made to the people are falling on wayside one after another and the Kejriwal government has no answer to its failures. The government had announced to set up DSEB in the last Budget, however, the proposal was cleared just two days before this year's session."

Bidhuri added, "Kejriwal government had promised 24 hours water supply to the people of Delhi, but it failed to fulfill its promise. An amount of Rs 30 crore was earmarked to tackle pollution of the city but the government is yet to clear as to where this amount was spent."

As per the office of Secretary of Delhi Legislative Assembly, the Budget Session will start with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's address to the House at 11 am.

"Sitting of the House will commence 30 minutes after the conclusion of Lieutenant Governor's address. Following which, Delhi government will present the economic survey of Delhi (2020-2021) and after that Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia will present the status report of outcome budget for 2021-22," the office of Secretary of Delhi Assembly said.

--IANS

pd/sdr/