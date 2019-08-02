Delhi Assembly Monsoon session from Aug 22-26, budget allocation for free bus scheme for women likely

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held from August 22 to 26, sources said on Friday.

The revised budget estimate will be presented during the session. The state government is likely to allocate funds to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for the proposed free bus ride scheme for women during the four-day session, sources said.



The Delhi government had presented an annual budget with an outlay of Rs 60,000 for 2019-20 in February, which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had described it as a "budget for all".

"We have presented a Rs 60,000 crore budget today in which we have ensured all sects of the society are included. This budget is for all we have taken care of the rich, poor, Hindu, Muslims, women, students, farmer, industrialists and everyone," Kejriwal had said.

The upcoming monsoon session comes ahead of the Assembly elections in the national capital scheduled to be held early next year. (ANI)

