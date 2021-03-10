'Delhi Assembly panel will soon resend proposal for salary hike of MLAs'

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The six-member committee, which was formed by the Delhi Assembly to take up the issue of the proposed hike in salary of ministers and legislators with the Centre, will send its recommendation to the central government again, senior AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj told IANS on Wednesday.

Bhardwaj, who is also a member of the panel, said the Centre has sent back the proposal to them and recommended for changes on some points.

"The committee is working on suggested changes and will resend the proposal to the central government soon," said the AAP legislator from Greater Kailash.

Bhardwaj said that as per the provision of the Bill cleared by the Delhi Assembly in 2015, the basic salary of the legislators was proposed to increase from the current Rs 12,000 to Rs 50,000 and their overall monthly pay from Rs 88,000 at present to Rs 2.1 lakh.

The basic salary of the Ministers, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, the Chief Whip and the Leader of Opposition was proposed for around Rs 80,000 and their total emoluments at nearly Rs 3.67 lakh as against Rs 1.2 lakh at present.

--IANS

pd/sdr/