Delhi Assembly passes resolution against three farms laws

Condemning the implementation of the three farms laws which has forced thousands of farmers to protest at three borders of the national capital since last year, AAP members slammed the Centre for its "adamant behaviour" and for not agreeing to farmers' demands to withdraw these laws.

The resolution, moved by ruling Aam Aadmi Party member Jarnail Singh on the second day of the Monsoon session, was passed by a majority.

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the three controversial farm laws.

"It has been around eight months that lakhs of farmers are sitting on protest against three farm laws at borders of Delhi. However, the Centre did not pay any heed to them. This shows that how the BJP-led Central government treats the farmers of the country," Jarnail Singh said.

AAP member Sanjeev Jha said that the BJP kept on saying that the three farm laws are in favour of farmers, but when farmers raised queries, it failed to justify its decision.

"AAP has stood in support of farmers and will continue its support... no matter what hard punishment AAP leaders and volunteers face for it," he asserted.

The resolution also urged the Centre to talk to protesting farmers and resolve the long standing issue.

With an eye of next Assembly polls in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, where it has decided to enter the fray, the AAP has been backing the farmers since beginning their protest November last year.

--IANS

pd/vd