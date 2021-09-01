Delhi Bapa Nagar rape case: NCPCR to send notice to 'concerned authorities'

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday took cognizance of the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old girl child in the national capital.



Speaking to ANI, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo spoke on the matter and said, "We will be sending a notice to the concerned authorities. Our priority is to provide medical aid, rehabilitation to the child and are committed to ensuring that the accused is brought to justice."

"We will be sending directives to the authority concerned soon," said the NCPCR Chairperson.

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Bapa Nagar area under the Prasad Nagar police station in Delhi on Tuesday.

As per the Delhi Police official, the accused has been identified as Dipesh. He works at a jeans manufacturing factory near the girl's house.

The girl used to go there often while playing. It is alleged that the accused raped her using a false pretext of giving her toffees.

The girl later told people at home about the incident and information was given to the police. Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and sent the accused to jail. (ANI)

