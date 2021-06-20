Delhi bar & restaurant raided for violating Covid norms

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Delhi Police conducted a raid at a bar and restaurant in East Delhi on Sunday for violating Covid norms and serving liquor to minors.

The bar and resturant named 'Scon King Cafe and restaurant' was running in the DDA Complex located in New Rajdhani Enclave.

According to the information shared by the Delhi Chief Minister's office, "On information received a raid was conducted at a bar in the name and style of Scon King Cafe and restaurant situated at 1st floor, DDA Complex, New Rajdhani Enclave, Preet Vihar.