Delhi-based footwear brand goes vegan



Empyrean Luxury known for its Italian aesthetic as well as the quality footwear celebrates its transition from using leather to vegan by broadcasting the hashtag #WeLoveAnimals on its website and offering a 10 per cent discount to consumers who use the purchase code "GOVEGAN".

"By embracing vegan fashion, Empyrean Luxury pledges to stand as a socially responsible brand and never promote any kind of cruelty to animals in any manner," says Saksham Chaudhary, owner of Empyrean Luxury. "Our sought-after vegan shoes will help consumers give cruelty to cows the boot!"