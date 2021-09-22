Delhi-based footwear brand goes vegan

Empyrean Luxury known for its Italian aesthetic as well as the quality footwear celebrates its transition from using leather to vegan by broadcasting the hashtag #WeLoveAnimals on its website and offering a 10 per cent discount to consumers who use the purchase code "GOVEGAN".
"By embracing vegan fashion, Empyrean Luxury pledges to stand as a socially responsible brand and never promote any kind of cruelty to animals in any manner," says Saksham Chaudhary, owner of Empyrean Luxury. "Our sought-after vegan shoes will help consumers give cruelty to cows the boot!"
"The brand knows that cows and buffaloes are living, thinking, feeling beings, not footwear," says PETA India Chief Corporate Liaison Pooja Gupta. "PETA India thanks to this conscientious company for kicking leather to the curb and proving there's nothing more luxurious than compassion."
