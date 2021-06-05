  1. Sify.com
  Delhi-based rapper goes missing, case registered

Last Updated: Sat, Jun 5th, 2021, 23:30:08hrs
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Mehrauli police on Saturday registered a case against unknown persons after a Delhi-based rapper went missing from the city's Saidulajab area.

The case was registered under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
On May 4, a woman reported that her son Aaditya Tiwari (also known as MC Kode), a resident of Saket's Saidullajab, has been missing since June 2, the police said.
"She said that Aaditya had posted a suicide note on a social media platform on the same day," they added.
According to the police, police could not be traced so far.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

