Delhi-based think-tank writes to UN body on human rights violation by Taliban

The think-tank urged the UN body to send a fact-finding mission to Afghanistan to assess the overall situation of human rights under the aegis of the human rights unit of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) A Delhi-based think-tank, Red Lantern Analytica, has written a letter to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over the grave human rights violations being committed by the Taliban in the aftermath of the takeover of Afghanistan.

The letter addressed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, highlighted that the recent takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban has once again sparked fears about a return to its oppressive regime that was in place from 1996-2001.

This period saw the human rights situation in Afghanistan deteriorate to alarming levels, with women and children being the biggest sufferers.

The think-tank also said that despite the Taliban's assurance that the new government would support human rights, including the rights of women, the truth remained far from such statements.

The Red Lantern Analytica has also said that the number of civilian casualties has hit alarmingly high numbers and more than 180 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan, with more than 1,000 others injured.

"A report by the UN has found that the war-torn country saw a 47 per cent increase in civilian casualties since the start of 2021, as compared to before. Moreover, 46 per cent of the casualties included women and children, exposing the lies behind the Taliban's commitment to human rights in the country.

"It should be further noted that the extent to which media freedom has been suppressed by the Taliban since their takeover of Kabul, the actual numbers of deaths will be much higher than the reported numbers," the think-tank said.

They also mentioned about the recent report of Amnesty International that the Taliban massacred nine Hazara men after taking control of the Ghazni province in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan supporting the terrorist outfits (including the Taliban, Al Qaeda and the Haqqani Network) in Afghanistan and elsewhere exposes a deep nexus that Islamabad and the Taliban share," the think-tank said.

The Red Lantern Analytica is an independent think-tank based in New Delhi. It carries out researches on critical issues related to China, as well as important current affairs.

--IANS

ams/arm