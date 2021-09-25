Delhi begins sixth seuro survey, 28K samples to be taken

He said that the sixth sero survey was started from Friday and said he believes that this time lot of people in the city will have antibodies.

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The sixth sero survey has started in the national capital where a total of 28,000 samples will be collected in a week, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain on Saturday while talking to reporters.

The Delhi Health Minister said, "We have started the sixth sero survey and the samples are being collected from all 280 wards that includes 272 MCD wards and NDMC and Cantonment wards". He said that total 100 samples will be collected from all 280 wards, a total of 28,000 samples are to be taken in a week. "This will be the biggest sero survey ever. Experts believe that this time a lot of people will have antibodies", said Jain.

On being asked about Delhi's Covid situation, he said that Covid is under control for the last two months in the city. Covid infection rate in the city stands at 0.3 per cent which means only 3 people are getting positive out of every 10,000 samples collected, he said, urging people to use mask in public and follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

On the vaccination status, Jain said that around two lakh vaccines are administered in the city everyday. Over 50 lakh people have been jabbed with both doses. As the central government has given green signal for door to door vaccination service, we will also start the service soon, said Delhi Health Minister.

Clarifying the confusion over the reopening of private schools as the daily caseload has declined, the minister said that the private schools have been allowed to open, adding a word of caution that opening the schools for them is optional, but they can't force the parents to send their kids to schools.

--IANS

avr/skp/