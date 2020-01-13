Delhi BJP core group holds meeting with Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): In the wake of Delhi Assembly elections, the Delhi BJP Core Group had a detailed meeting with Union Home Minister and party president Amit Shah for the second consecutive day on Monday.

The meeting was attended by party's working president JP Nadda, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Party's election in-charge of Delhi Prakash Javadekar, Shyam Jaju, Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Singh Puri, Party General Secretary Anil Jain, Delhi Organisation Minister Siddharthan, Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta.

Preparations related to the Delhi Assembly elections and the issues concerning the seats were discussed in this meeting which lasted for about four and a half hours.According to information received from sources, a list has been prepared on behalf of Delhi BJP unit. Also, feedback has been taken by surveying every seat from the central leadership, so that, better candidates can be fielded in the election.In today's meeting, many names were discussed, who have staked their claim to contest elections.According to sources, the central leadership is in favour of new faces on many seats. Grassroots leaders long associated with the party can also be given a chance.However, the Central Election Committee (CEC) will finalise the names of the candidates on the basis of the report of the core group. However, no date has been fixed for the election committee meeting.It is noteworthy that BJP has been out of power in Delhi for the last 22 years. It is expected to be given a tough fight this time as well by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is in power in Delhi. (ANI)