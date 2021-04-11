Delhi BJP launches 'tika utsav' at 140 MCD health facilities

The BJP, in a statement, said that the tika utsav between April 11 and 14, has been commenced following the Prime Minister's announcement. The drive aims to inoculate maximum number of eligible people against the viral disease.

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Acting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "tika utsav (vaccination festival)", the Delhi BJP on Sunday launched the campaign at all the Municipal Corporation-run 140 health facilities, and saw a huge response from the people.

"In this tika utsav, the goal has been to get more and more people vaccinated and especially those who are above the age of 45 years. The party workers will carry out the 'jan jagran abhiyan' (public awareness campaign) to ensure that more and more people are vaccinated under this programme, which will run for the next 4 days," it said.

The statement further added that party workers will also be present at all the vaccination centres.

The Delhi BJP leaders have appealed to the workers to bring more people to the vaccination sites so that they could get inoculated to make the campaign a success.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Lok Sabha members Meenakshi Lekhi and Hansraj Hans and other state unit office-bearers visited different vaccination centres and interacted with the people.

--IANS

ssb/sdr/