Delhi BJP MPs and representatives of unauthorised colonies meet PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Delhi BJP MPs along with RWA representatives and members of unauthorised colonies met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to thank him for the Cabinet's decision to give ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

The Prime Minister assured them that the Central government will diligently complete the work of transferring ownership rights to the 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies.BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who was part of the delegation, said: "Congress had its government for 15 years and AAP has been in power for the last five years. Under the 2008 Regulation Act, the state government has the right to develop the layout of the colonies. Still, Congress and AAP governments did not do anything for the unauthorised colonies.""Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved that by 2024 every house will have potable water. The regularisation of unauthorised colonies was done on the basis of this vision," he added.On October 23, the Union Cabinet announced that it had approved regulations for conferring and recognising ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies, which would benefit 40 lakh residents of the national capital.The Cabinet also gave its approval to bringing a Bill in the next session of Parliament to implement the proposal.Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, announcing the move, said that the decision will benefit more than 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies spread over around 175 sq km as development and redevelopment can now take place in these colonies resulting in a clean, secure and healthy living environment.The decision is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies which are inhabited by lower-income groups and does not apply to 69 affluent colonies identified by DDA including Sainik Farms, Mahendru Enclave and Anant Ram Dairy. (ANI)