Delhi BJP protests against Kejriwal over 'outsider' remark

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Delhi BJP workers on Tuesday staged a protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wherein he alleged that "people from outside" were landing up in the national capital to avail the free medical benefits for those living in Delhi.

The protestors including BJP leaders Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta gathered near the ITO carrying placards and raised slogans against the Kejriwal-government.The BJP workers were to take out a protest march from Shaheedi Park to the Secretariat, but the police stopped the BJP workers near the ITO."Arvind Kejriwal has insulted Purvanchalis with his statement. We are protesting here against it. He is doing politics of hate and division. Delhi is the capital of the country and anyone can come here. Kejriwal has to apologise for his statement. We will fight against the wrong thing," Goel told ANI.BJp leader Vijender Goel while speaking to ANI also reiterated that Arvind Kejriwal should apologise to the people over his statement as it has hurt the sentiments of the people.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing an event recently had said, "The situation is such that a person from Bihar buys a ticket to Delhi for Rs 500 and returns after availing free treatment worth Rs 5 lakhs. It makes us happy as they are people of our own country, but Delhi has its own capacity." (ANI)