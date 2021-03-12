Delhi Budget session adjourned indefinitely

On Thursday, AAP legislator and senior spokesperson Raghav Chadha was reported Covid-19 positive. He had attended the very first day of the Budget session on Monday (March 8).

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Nivas Goel on Friday adjourned the Budget session for an indefinite period four days ahead of the scheduled date due to Covid-19.

On the last day of the session, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress for criticising the 'Deshbhakti' budget presented by the AAP Government on Monday.

"Since the day our government has presented Deshbhakti budget for 2021-22, both the BJP and the Congress are criticising it. I want to ask them what is wrong in it? Patriotism is for all, it is not only for a single party. If the National Flag won't be unfurled in Delhi then will it be done in Islamabad?" Kejriwal said.

He appreciated Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the Finance Minister, for presenting a budget with a surplus of 6 per cent despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kejriwal reiterated the achievements of his government and highlighted the initiatives in the field of education and health in the national capital.

