Delhi Building Collapse: AAP accuses BJP-controlled MCD of negligence

Addressing a press conference this afternoon, senior party leader Durgesh Pathak said, "That four storey building was being illegally renovated. In fact, AAP counciller from the Malka Ganj Ward -- Guddi Devi had been verbally updating the MCD about the concerns of RWA members and local residents regarding that construction. She also wrote them a letter on September 2 but the party did not heed her warning."

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the BJP, who controls MCD Delhi, of negligence over the building collapse incident that occurred in North Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area a day ago.

"I am sure that BJP is involved in this illegal construction and has taken bribe for the same," he alleged adding that the building used to be constructed during the night hours and it could not have happened without MCD member's knowledge.

The blood of those two children who lost their lives in yesterday's building collapse is on the saffron party, Pathak further said.

The building, which was around 50 to 60 years old, was not even declared dangerous.

Delhi Police arrested the owner of the ill-fated building on Tuesday under sections 288, 304, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation over the matter is going on.

Durgesh Pathak further accused the BJP of selling four of Delhi's areas, namely, Karol Bagh, Pusa Road, Old Rajinder Nagar, Shastri Nagar and said, "Earlier these people used to give land on lease but now they have started selling them off."

There will be a standing committee meeting of the BJP on Wednesday where the future of these four-key areas will be taken, said the AAP leader, adding that their party will protest against the decision.

He also condemned MCD's decision to sell the Novelty cinema land.

--IANS

rdk/skp/