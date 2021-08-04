Delhi Cabinet approves continuation of free Wi-Fi services

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the continuation of the free Wi-Fi scheme in the national capital, an official said.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government claimed to have so far set up Wi-Fi hotspots at 10,561 places across the city.

"Delhi cabinet has approved a proposal to implement a free Wi-Fi scheme for providing quality internet services to the citizens of Delhi after a successful implementation in the first year," an official said.