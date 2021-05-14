Delhi cabinet approves Rs 5,000 assistance to auto, taxi drivers

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday okayed Rs 5000 financial assistance to all individuals holding Public Service Badge (Drivers) of para-transit vehicles and permit holders of para-transit public service vehicles.According to the Delhi government's release, in 2020, Rs 78 Crores was given as financial assistance to more than 1.56 auto/taxi drivers. "Beneficiaries of the 2020 scheme need not reapply but will get the Rs 5000 directly transferred to their Aadhar linked bank accounts subject to verification of deaths from local bodies," the government said.On May 4, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that one-time financial assistance of Rs 5000 will be provided to the PSV badge and permit holders of para-transit vehicles, namely autorickshaws, e-rickshaws, taxis, Phat Phat Sewa, eco-friendly Sewa, Gramin Sewa and maxi cabs, among others.Earlier, in April 2020, the Delhi Government had launched 2 different schemes for PSV Badge holders and permit holders who had lost their means of livelihood during the first nationwide lockdown.According to Delhi Government, as many as 1,56,350 owners of para-transit vehicles in Delhi had benefitted from both the schemes and were provided total financial assistance to the tune of Rs 78 Crores.Delhi currently has over 2.80 lakh PSV badge holders and 1.90 Lakh Permit holders who are eligible to apply for the scheme and the Delhi Transport Department has already made necessary budgetary provisions for the same."The validity of documents including PSV Badge, permit, driving license, etc of all public service vehicles have been extended periodically since March 2020, as per orders by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Government of India. The recent extension is till June 30, and all the holders of the Driving license and PSV badge that are valid as of February 1, 2020, are eligible to receive financial assistance. However, similar to the last scheme, this benefit will only be extended to individual owners of para-transit vehicles and not to companies owning vehicle fleets," the government's release said.It said that any person who has already received the Rs 5000 assistance under the previous scheme, need not reapply, and will receive the amount credited to their Aadhaar linked bank account."This is being done after due verification by the Department and subject to verification of deaths by the Department, with the local bodies concerned. For this, the Department, in a letter to the Urban Development department, has already sought data of deaths registered with local bodies since February 1, 2020, to date. The Department has also clarified that all the PSV badge and permit holders of para-transit vehicles people who did not get financial assistance last year because of any reason whatsoever will have to apply again on the website. Link for the same will be made functional within few days on the Delhi Transport Department's website," the Kejriwal government added. (ANI)