Delhi cabinet nod for job to brother of Delhi riots victim Ankit Sharma

According to the office of the Delhi Chief Minister, a proposal in this regard was approved in a cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. Now, the proposal will be sent to Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal seeking his consent.

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday announced it will provide a government job to the brother of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer and Delhi riots victim Ankit Sharma.

Sharma had lost his life during the riots in north East Delhi last year. His charred body was recovered from a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh area on February 27, 2020.

"The Delhi government wants to provide a government job to the late Ankit Sharma's brother as per the merit in Delhi government at the earliest. For this, the Delhi government will now have to get approval from the Lieutenant Governor therefore the proposal will be sent at the earliest for his approval," the statement issued by the Delhi Chief Minister's office read.

Earlier, the Delhi chief minister had provided financial aid of Rs 1 crore to Sharma's family during a visit to his home.

