Delhi cabinet nod for state education board

The Chief Minister said that DBSE will empower students to stand on their own feet and prepare to take responsibility for their country beyond all religion, caste, and class differences.

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the government will set up a Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE). A decision in this regard was approved by the Delhi Cabinet on Saturday.

Around 20-25 schools will become a part of the DBSE in the 2021-22 academic session, after which the other schools will be brought in, in the next four to five years. The DBSE will not only conduct continuous assessments but will become a torchbearer for change in education, Kejriwal said.

After chairing the cabinet meeting Kejriwal said, "Delhi Education Board will function in close alignment with national and international boards. It would be tasked to develop world class education practices that will enable the shift in teaching and learning practices across Delhi. The age-old practice of learning will be replaced with application-based learning and assessment. The board will ensure that each student's talent is harnessed, and they apply what they learn."

Kejriwal stated that the current system of education is focused on rote learning, which needs to be replaced with an understanding and personality development system. The new system under the board would not be assessed once in the year but throughout the year.

"Board is being created to evolve teaching and learning methods on an international level. High-end techniques would be used to impart education and for the assessment process as well. The interest, need and specialisation of each student would be taken into account by the education system to provide insights on what courses they should opt for concerning their career. This is in sharp contrast to the model of rote learning," Kejriwal said.

As per the Delhi government, there are around 1000 government and 1700 private schools in Delhi and most of them are affiliated to the CBSE board. "All these schools will not become a part of the new board all at once. 20-25 government schools will be included in the 2021-2022 session. These schools are being chosen based on the suggestions from students, their teachers, and parents. In the next 4-5 years, we hope to see all government and private schools being affiliated with the Delhi Education Board."

Kejriwal added that the board will be overseen by a governing body under Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia. The governing body will include education officials, experts from higher education, principals from government and private schools, teachers and parents.

