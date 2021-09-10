Delhi: Cart pullers on indefinite strike against no entry at Chandni Chowk

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): The cart pullers in the national capital will go for an indefinite strike against the no entry of the carts at the Chandni Chowk area from Friday.



This comes ahead of the inauguration of the Rs 99-crore Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, aimed at decongesting and conserving the heritage structure of the Mughal-era market on September 12.

Speaking to ANI, the president of the cart puller union Hotilal said: "The authority has barricaded the area where the carts were parked. We appealed to the authorities but were in vain. So we opted for the strike."

"This will affect the livelihood of over 10,000 cart pullers working in the Chandni Chowk area," he said.

The owner of a shop in Chandni Chowk Nitin backed the decision of the cart pullers to go on a strike against the authority's decision.

"Banning the parking of the cart pullers will affect the shopkeepers too. They must be given a proper time to load and unload the goods," Nitin said.

Reacting to the strike of the cart puller, local MLA Parlad Singh Sawhney said that if the cart pullers are given permission to park, the situation will remain the same.

"Chandni Chowk has been redeveloped. These are small issues. We will find a solution for this crisis," Sawhney said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be inaugurating the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project on Sunday. (ANI)

