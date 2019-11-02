Delhi celebrates Manipuri festival -- Ningol Chakouba -- with fervour

New Delhi [India], Nov 2, (ANI): Manipur has many festivals, which showcase the rich cultural and social values of its people. Among many such beautiful festivities, Ningol Chakouba is considered the most important one, which was celebrated with great fervour here on Saturday.

The 5th edition of the festival was held at GLT Saraswati Bal Mandir, Lajpat Nagar, in the national capital under the aegis of Unique Trust and Ningol Chakouba Organising Committee.Many dignitaries including BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Raju Bista graced the occasion, which also honours the married women.Lekhi expressed excitement after witnessing the grand celebration of Ningol Chakouba, which she feels is identical to the traditions north Indian people follow on Bhai Dooj."I feel we are all just one and there is no difference. The more surface you scratch, the more roots are connected. What I like the most is that this is identical to the tradition we follow on Bhai Dooj," said Lekhi."Ningol Chakouba is considered to be the biggest festival of women. One of the objectives of organising this event in Delhi is to bring them all together as many Manipuri people are residing here, but they are unable to visit frequently their hometown during the festival," she said.Women donned intricately designed traditional Manipuri outfits, 'phanek' and 'innaphi.' They also showcased the rich cultural heritage of the north-eastern state through various form of folk dances.'Raas Leela' dance from the state remained the major attraction of the event, which is organised every year in November to strengthen the relationship between brothers and sisters. (ANI)