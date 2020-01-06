Delhi Chief Minister holds meeting over JNU violence

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a meeting at his residence over yesterday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in which over 30 students were injured.

Senior Aam Admi Party leaders and Delhi ministers were present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister had on Sunday expressed his shock over the violence in JNU and said how will the country progress if students are not safe on university campuses.

"I am so shocked to know about the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside the university campus?" tweeted Kejriwal.Meanwhile, Dr Rajesh Malhotra, AIIMS Trauma Centre chief, has informed that all the 34 JNU students who were admitted to the hospital for treatment yesterday have been discharged.According to government sources, Registrar and Pro-VC of JNU have already met Delhi LG Anil Baijal today and apprised him of the situation.Police will talk to students and start collecting evidence, sources said.The Sunday's violence at the campus has invoked strong criticism from all political quarters with many senior leaders demanding inquiry and swift action over the incident.On Sunday evening, more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the university and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.Meanwhile, the situation remained tense but peaceful outside JNU on Monday morning as the university guards maintained a strict vigil at the gate, checking I-cards of all those entering the campus. (ANI)