Delhi chill is here to stay for a while

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Dense fog in the national capital on Tuesday lowered visibility as the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.3 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts it to be a cold day ahead. The maximum was expected to hover recorded at 16.1 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

"It will be generally cloudy with light rain or drizzle," the Met said. With snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, the Delhi-bound icy cold winds may further dip temperatures, warned IMD.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi on Tuesday fell under the 'very poor' category at 322. "The air quality is likely to stay in the higher end of the poor to lower end of very poor category for the next two days and the dense fog is likely to stay," predicts SAFAR. abn/in