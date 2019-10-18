Delhi chokes with dusty haze, air quality remains 'very poor'

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Delhi is once again inching towards the worst time of the year in terms of air pollution, as the national capital's air quality is getting toxic day by day.

The government-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Friday said overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital with Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 was detected at 375, which falls in the ' very poor' category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe or hazardous.At Mathura road, major pollutant PM 2.5 was detected at 267 (hazardous), while in Dhirpur and Delhi University, the air quality dipped to the 'very poor' category at 316 and 309, respectively. In Chandni Chowk also, the air quality plunged to 'poor category' at 276 AQI."During morning walk we feel irritation in eyes due to dust and smog in the air. I also feel breathless after jogging for a few minutes. People are using more and more cars which is why pollution is increasing in Delhi," said Raj Kumar, a local."I feel suffocated when I go for a walk at India Gate. The pollution is increasing in Delhi. I request the government to take requisite measures to curb the menace," said Sharanjeet Singh, another local.The IMD has forecasted that the minimum and the maximum temperature in the capital will be around 21 and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively, throughout the day. The humidity will be 47 per cent with wind speed 10 kilometres per hour. (ANI)