Delhi church demolition: Justice will be done, says Kejriwal

Panaji, July 14 (IANS) Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, said that "justice will be done", when asked about the demolition of a portion of a Church in South Delhi's Chattarpur area earlier this week, allegedly due to encroachment.

Responding to a question during a press conference in Panaji, Kejriwal said that the agency which carried out the demolition, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was a central government concern and the demolition was not linked to the Delhi state government, which is being ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party.