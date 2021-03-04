Delhi: CISF nabs two lady passengers with foreign currency worth Rs 55.65 lakh at IGI Airport

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday recovered foreign currency worth Rs 55.65 lakh at Delhi Airport from two female foreign passengers.



According to a statement issued by CISF on Thursday, during Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) through X-BIS machine at Security Hold Area (SHA) of Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the CISF personnel noticed a suspicious image inside the hand baggage of a foreign lady passenger and her baggage was picked up for a physical check.

"On physical checking of her bag, 40,000 US Dollars in four bundles neatly concealed inside the sweet packets was detected. In the meantime, during frisking of the same lady passenger, a pouch was detected by CISF lady personnel and found a pouch carrying 6,500 US Dollars," the CISF said.

The CISF further said, "On analysing the CCTV on suspicion, another foreign was located near the boarding gate area. She was intercepted and her handbag was physically checked. During the physical checking of her handbag, 30,000 USDs were detected from her handbag."

Both lady passengers were Afghan nationals and they were travelling to Kabul by Kam Airlines flight.

On enquiry, both the foreigners could not produce any valid document to carry such an amount of foreign currency and they were handed over to the customs officials with recovered 76,500 US Dollars worth around Rs 55.65 lakh for further legal action, the CISF said. (ANI)

