Delhi citizens over 45 to get anti-Covid jabs at government schools

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Residents of the national Capital aged 45 and above will now be able to get anti-Covid vaccination jabs without the hassle of online booking by walking into a government school.

Many vaccination centres for those 45 and above age operating at hospitals and health care centres will be shifted to government-run schools, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday.

Sisodia, who is also nodal minister for Covid Management of Delhi Government, while reviewing the situation of the city, on Thursday issued directives to institute walk-in vaccination for people above 45 years of age in all centres of Delhi.

"After reviewing challenges of citizens with regard to internet accessibility and issues in registering online slots, we have made a decision to allow registration and walk-in vaccination in all vaccination centres of Delhi, for individuals above 45 years of age. We have also taken the decision to shift vaccination centres from hospitals to Delhi government school centres for citizens above 45 years of age," Sisodia said.

Vaccination centres in Delhi Government Schools had been launched on May 3 for citizens between 18 to 45 years of age, the same will be done now for citizens aged above 45 years.

Sisodia said, "Delhi government is planning to quickly scale up vaccination centres in Delhi, instituting centres in every part of Delhi and ensuring that all centres have all the required materials to vaccinate a large number of people in a short amount of time. These centres will be open six days a week barring Sundays."

Commenting on the number of vaccination doses administered, he said, "If Delhi continues to receive the required number of vaccines, we will be able to vaccinate 3 lakh people daily, 1.5 lakh vaccines will be administered to people between 18-45 years and 1.5 lakh to citizens above 45 years."

Further, he also informed that out of the 57 lakh citizens above 45 years of age, 22 lakh have been vaccinated as of now.

