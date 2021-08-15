Delhi CM announces 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' for govt schools on I-day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday unfurled the Tricolour to mark the nation's 75th Independence Day at the Secretariat here. Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal announced 'Deshbhakti' curriculum to be rolled out in government schools from September 27 as a tribute to Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary.

"We kept on teaching Physics, Chemistry, Maths for 70 years, no one thought of teaching children Deshbhakti. I am delighted that the Deshbhakti Curriculum will be launched in schools of Delhi to instil patriotism in young minds," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Deshbhakti Curriculum will help realise the dreams of freedom fighters and the celebration of Independence Day. Kejriwal had announced the vision of the Deshbhakti Curriculum on the 73rd Independence Day celebrations in 2019.

The Deshbhakti Curriculum Committee submitted the framework which was approved by the Governing Council of SCERT on August 6.

The Curriculum Framework aims to develop a deep sense of respect towards the constitutional values and seeks to bridge the gap between values and action.

Kejriwal said, "Delhi has achieved new heights in education where students of private schools are willing to join the govt schools". Calling it a 'Shiksha Kranti", he said, "On this occasion to mark 75th year of Independence, I am pleased to announce that Delhi Boards of School Education has collaborated with International Boards to provide international standards of education in government schools in Delhi".

--IANS

