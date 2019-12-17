Delhi CM appeal for peace as anti-CAA protest turns violent in Delhi's Seelampur

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed for peace and asked all to refrain from violence as a protest against the new citizenship law turned violent in Delhi's Seelampur on Tuesday.

"I appeal to all Delhiites to maintain peace. Violence of any kind cannot be tolerated in a civilized society. Nothing will be achieved by violence," Kejriwal said in a tweet.



The Chief Minister appealed the people to raise their voices in a peaceful manner.

Kejriwal's appeal comes close to heels of violent clashes between policemen and a mob which pelted stone and assaulted cops, vandalised four buses during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Seelampur area.

The police had to fire tear gas shells to control the situation. Vehicular movement on the 66 feet Road which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad was also closed due to the violent clashes. (ANI)

