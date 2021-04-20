  1. Sify.com
  4. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quarantines after wife Sunita tests positive for COVID-19

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Apr 20th, 2021, 15:30:07hrs
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into quarantine after his wife Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19.

Sunita Kejriwal has gone into home isolateion.
This comes amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital and across the country.
In the last 24 hours, as many as 240 deaths -- the highest-ever registered in a single day in the national capital - and 23,686 fresh coronavirus infections were reported.
There are currently 76,887 active cases in Delhi. (ANI)

