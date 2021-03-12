Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate doorstep ration delivery scheme on March 25

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Delhi government is set to launch its flagship doorstep delivery of ration to the beneficiaries of 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' from March 25, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain said on Friday.



The minister stated that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' with the delivery of ration to 100 households of the Seema Puri circle.

The programme will further be expanded from April 1 to the other circles, he said. (ANI)



