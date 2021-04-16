Delhi CM calls emergency meeting, Sisodia to head Covid management

The meeting at 4 p.m. will be attended by Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials.

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called for an emergency meeting in the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital. The government also decided to make Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the nodal officer for Covid-19 management.

The Chief Ministers Office (CMO) informed that the emergency meeting was called to take stock of the Covid-19 situation and implementation of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) guidelines issued in view Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the state government on Friday also announced that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be the 'Nodal Minister' for Covid-19 situation in the national capital.

"Manish Sisodia, Dy. Chief Minister, shall function as Nodal Minister for COVID management and shall be responsible for inter-ministerial coordination till further orders," an order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev stated.

The national capital has been reporting over 15,000 new Covid-19 cases for the last two consecutive days. The capital City reported 17,284 cases on April 14 and 16,699 cases on April 15.

--IANS

pd/dpb