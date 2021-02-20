Delhi CM calls on Centre, state govts to aggressively pursue manufacturing to overtake China

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Asserting the need for pacing up the manufacturing sector in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the governments should provide tax breaks to medium and small industries in order to produce cheaper products than China.



Speaking at the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, Kejriwal said, "If the states and the central government should set up manufacturing hubs and provide tax breaks and other necessary facilities to manufacturers especially to medium and small industries so that they can make products cheaper than China, then it will create jobs and we can overtake China in manufacturing."

"We did not focus on manufacturing in last 70 years. Our country is lagging behind in manufacturing. The way Chinese products are replacing Indian products, it is necessary that we aggressively pursue manufacturing," added the chief minister.

Drawing emphasis on start-ups, Kejriwal said, "We need to aggressively promote start-ups. It will create a huge number of jobs in the country."

The Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

NITI Aayog's Governing Council presents a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues.

The sixth meeting will witness the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as Union Territory. (ANI)