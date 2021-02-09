Delhi CM expresses concern over building collapse in Sadar Bazar area

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday expressed concern at the collapse of a residential building in Sadar Bazar area of Delhi.



Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that the rescue and medical teams and district administration were present at the spot and he was constantly monitoring the situation.

"Deeply worried to hear about collapsing of a residential building in Sadar Bazar area. The rescue & medical teams and district administration are present at the spot. Rescue operations are underway, I am constantly monitoring the situation," Kejriwal tweeted.

A house in the Sadar Bazaar area had collapsed earlier today.

Five people were rescued from the building.

Rescue operations are underway. (ANI)

