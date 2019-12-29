Delhi CM felicitates kin of ex-servicemen

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sun, Dec 29, 2019 22:00 hrs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday felicitated family members of ex-servicemen in the national capital.

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday felicitated family members of ex-servicemen and those killed protecting the nation.


"It is a dream of every soldier to give everything for his country. But after his death, it is the responsibility of society to look after his family. As a mark of respect, our government decided that families of martyrs will receive Rs 1 crore and a government job," Kejriwal said while addressing the gather here.
Kejriwal said a number of ex-servicemen were given jobs by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in different departments. (ANI)

