Delhi CM flags off 104 new standard-floor CNG buses

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday flagged off 104 new CNG buses from a bus depot at Dwarka Sector 22.

The uniquely designed buses feature CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and hydraulic lifts for the differently-abled, amongst other features.



"Delhi's bus procurement was delayed for some years but the good news is that the delivery of thousands of buses has picked up the pace," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The initiative comes four days before travel would be made free of cost for women on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses in the national capital.

Speaking at the event, Kejriwal said that it is a huge step towards providing convenience to the people and will strengthen Delhi's public transport.

Last month, Kejriwal had announced the deployment of over 5,500 ex-home guards as marshals on the DTC and cluster buses plying in the national capital to ensure the safety of women. (ANI)

