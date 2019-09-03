Delhi CM for probe into house collapse; 2 dead, 3 hurt (LEAD)

Two arrested men are owners of the two-storey residential building and have been identified as Ikramuddin, 60, and his son Gufran, 32. They have been arrested on charges of alleged negligence.

Kejriwal said, "It's a serious matter. There would be strict action against those officers during whose tenure the building was allowed to be constructed. I will get the inquiry done and a strict action will be taken against officers."

According to the Fire Department, after they received a distress call around 10.30 p.m, six fire tenders were rushed to the area. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Delhi Police and the District Disaster Management Authority rescued five persons from the debris and rushed them to the hospital.

"Moni, 21, and her father Mohammed Yaseen, 65, were declared brought dead, said Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). The two injured, still admitted at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, have been identified as Arman, 33, and Sahajan Begam, 33. The fifth person, Samshudin, was discharged after first-aid. "At the night, I was standing outside the house, while my father and sister, the sole-breadwinner of the family, were sleeping inside with other family members. Suddenly, the building next door collapsed on our house. My sister and father got trapped inside," said Danish, the victims' family member. "We have registered a case and investigating the accident," said Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East).