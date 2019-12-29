Delhi CM Kejriwal not to attend Hemant Soren's swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren as Jharkhand Chief Minister on Sunday.

The chief minister has been invited for the ceremony but on behalf of him, party MP Sanjay Singh will attend the ceremony today.



Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Soren will take oath as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand in Ranchi today at Morabadi Ground at 2 pm.

Meanwhile, Chief Ministers of as many as five states have confirmed their presence. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray are likely to attend the ceremony.

The other leaders who are likely to be present on the occasion include HD Kumaraswamy, KC Venugopal, N Chandrababu Naidu, Harish Rawat, DMK MP Kanimozhi, TR Balu, Sharad Yadav, and Ahmed Patel. (ANI)

