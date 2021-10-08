Delhi CM Kejriwal reviews 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana'

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a high-level review meeting on the 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana' at the Delhi Secretariat.



In this meeting, along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Cabinet Ministers Kailash Gahlot and Rajendra Pal Gautam were present along with the Chief Secretary and District Magistrates of Delhi.

In the meeting, the officials presented the progress report of the scheme for the last week. Officials said that out of the applications received for one-time assistance, 14,605 applications have been verified online and by visiting homes. Out of these verified applications, a one-time assistance amount of Rs 50,000 has been transferred to the bank account of 13,005 people.

The remaining set of victims' families will also get this amount soon. Officials said that there are 2,196 families which have voluntarily backed out of the scheme.

According to the officials, so far, out of the number of applications registered for the monthly pension, 86 per cent of people have started getting a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 after verification. Officials said that the work of providing a monthly pension to the victims is going on rapidly but some applicants haven't been able to register on the online portals to avail the benefits of the scheme. To this, the Chief Minister said that the job of the government is to make people's lives easier. ''Do whatever it takes, make the process simpler and more accessible. The pension should be disbursed to everyone by next week.''

Earlier, on October 1, Kejriwal had expressed strong displeasure over the pendency in implementation of the Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana in the high-level review meeting over the scheme. He had directed the officers to disburse the amount to the families of COVID-19 victims at the earliest.

The Chief Minister had ordered that there will no longer be a need for death certificates and surviving member certificates from families. He had said that the officials should instead verify applications from the MHA list or official records and immediately disburse money. (ANI)