Delhi CM meets family of firefighter who died in Peeragarhi factory blaze

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) personnel Amit Baliyan who lost his life during fire fighting operations at a factory in Peeragarhi area.

Amit Baliyan, succumbed to injuries after he was trapped in the fire which broke out at a battery factory on Thursday."Amit Baliyan fought bravely to save the lives of many people. I salute his bravery. I met the entire family of his and of course they are going through a lot and are very sad over his loss. We cannot bring him back but the Delhi government will give an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family," said Kejriwal."Along with this, we will also give a job to a member of the family in the Delhi government. We will try to give the money as soon as possible," he added.The Chief Minister had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased on Thursday.As many as 17 people have been injured including three workers and 14 Delhi Fire Service personnel in the fire.According to data of the last five years, two firemen lost their lives while firefighting in 2016, whereas three died in 2017 and one in this year. (ANI)