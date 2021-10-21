Delhi CM meets Polish envoy, discusses twin cities agreement

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Poland and India may enter into a twin cities agreement on solid waste management and tourism. A plan in this regard was proposed by Ambassador of Poland to India Adam Burakowski, who met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

"We will be very happy to get Poland's expertise in solid waste management in Delhi. We are very pleased with the offer we have received from Poland in this matter. The Urban Development Minister of Delhi Government is looking into the issue. In this regard, a discussion can be held in detail between the Minister of Urban Development and the top companies of Poland who specialise in this. They can give their presentations to the ministry," Kejriwal said after the meeting on Thursday afternoon.