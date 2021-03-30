Delhi CM meets Swiss Ambassador to India

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called upon the Ambassador of Switzerland to India, Ralf Heckner, at the latter's office.
According to the office of the Delhi Chief Minister, Heckner appreciated Delhi government' health system, especially its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has taken several initiatives in the fields of health and education and also for reducing the city's air pollution in the past six years.
After the meeting, Kejriwal tweeted, "Had a fruitful meeting with Swiss Ambassador to India H.E. Ralf Heckner and discussed a range of issues. Shared with him Delhi's efforts to improve air quality in the national capital. Happy to share that H.E. praised Delhi's innovative COVID management."
--IANS
pd/arm