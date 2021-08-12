Delhi CM reviews progress of ambitious HIMS project

At the review meeting, officers informed the Chief Minister and Delhi Health Minister that the preparations for the first phase of the project will be completed by the end of this year and the implementation can be done in the beginning of the next year.Under one of the most ambitious health projects of the Delhi government, health cards will be issued in the names of all the residents of Delhi, for which special surveys will be conducted by the government. This will ensure the availability of the benefits of the government healthcare services to every resident of Delhi. Post the issuing, the e-health card will be integrated with the HIMS.In this system, the doctors will be able to see patient's medical history using the card and the patients will be able to take appointments from home.Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the progress of the project with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and instructed the officers to expedite the work."Delhiites will get Health Information Management System (HIMS) from the beginning of next year. Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri.@ArvindKejriwal jee reviewed the entire project with the officials today. This will be the only system of its kind in India on the lines of foreign countries, under which every citizen of Delhi will get a health card in which all the information related to their health will be present. Delhiites are going to get a lot of convenience with HIMS and health cards," said the CMO Delhi Twitter handle in a series of tweets.So far, the Health department has completed the vendor selection and bidding process and is working on streamlining the project and to place it front of the cabinet.The Chief Minister stated that after the implementation, Delhi will be the first state to have such a world class system in place.Call centres will be set up for the convenience of the people where grievances will be addressed. The set up of these centres is targeted to be completed in the next 3 months, said the officers.Officers also said that the RFP Committee of the Health e-Card project has outlined and reviewed the RFP.Government will conduct surveys across the entire state to make sure every citizen gets their e-Health Card made. The cards will also be made at hospitals and other dedicated centres and will be distributed through a door-to-door campaign.The e-Health Card will contain the entire medical history of the cardholder and they will be able to get treated at any hospital on the HIMS system. Government is trying to implement HIMS in all government hospitals of Delhi as soon as possible. Private hospitals will also be connected to it in a phased manner. After its implementation, Delhi will become the only state in the country to have a cloud based health management system. (ANI)